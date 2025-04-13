Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $41,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $49.87 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

