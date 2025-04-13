Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,104 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Perrigo worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.0 %

Perrigo stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

