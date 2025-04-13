Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Trading 10.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). 490,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 409,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider José Manuel Vargas acquired 343,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £89,216.14 ($116,775.05). Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

