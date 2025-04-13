Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

