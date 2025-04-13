Petros Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,413 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NUMG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
