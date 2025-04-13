Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

