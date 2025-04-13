Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

PRQ stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

