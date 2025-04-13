Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
PRQ stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.02. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
