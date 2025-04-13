Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $56.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

