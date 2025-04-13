Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 468,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 300,909 shares.The stock last traded at $89.24 and had previously closed at $90.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 92,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.