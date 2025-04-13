Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on April 30th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$213.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.14.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.