PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

