Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,477.33. This trade represents a 28.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.