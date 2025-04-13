Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Proto Labs worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 107.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $34.77 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $842.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

