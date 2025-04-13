Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $527.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,866.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $652.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

