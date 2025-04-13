Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,212,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

