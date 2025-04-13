Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN opened at $60.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

