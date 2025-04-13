Qtron Investments LLC Sells 417 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $428.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

