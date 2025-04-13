Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average is $217.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

