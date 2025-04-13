Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after buying an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $17.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

