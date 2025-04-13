Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,863,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Talos Energy Company Profile



Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

