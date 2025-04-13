Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,003,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $11,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

