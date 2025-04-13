Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNET. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNET shares. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.54 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

