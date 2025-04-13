Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 488,870 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

