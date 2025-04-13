Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Ambev by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

