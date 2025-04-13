Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 956,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.1 %

QS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

