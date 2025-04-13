Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $165,000 Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 21,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $219,051.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,370,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,014,461.64. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,686,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,566,191.60. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $2,729,767 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

