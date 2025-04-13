Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

