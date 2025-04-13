Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 712,500 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.10 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

