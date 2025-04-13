Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of TransAlta worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TAC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

