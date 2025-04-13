Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.56 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Primerica worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 52.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.94.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

