Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

