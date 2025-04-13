Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $23,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 249,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

SMFG stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.