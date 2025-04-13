Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 33,200 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of SBS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

