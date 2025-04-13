Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of MasterBrand worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 135,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

