Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,810 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 380,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Tripadvisor worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

