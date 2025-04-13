Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,900 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of América Móvil worth $27,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $15,149,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 638,159 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

