Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 569,539 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.