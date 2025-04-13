Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,174 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of DHT worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

