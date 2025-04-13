Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Republic Services stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

