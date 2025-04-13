Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVTY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

RVTY opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $89.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

