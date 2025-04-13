Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 3.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $62,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

