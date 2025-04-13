Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $39.07 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 83,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.09. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

