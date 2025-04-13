Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $293.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

