Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

