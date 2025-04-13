Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,715.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,766.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.