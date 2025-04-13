Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 4.0 %

NVS stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.