RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $16.56.
