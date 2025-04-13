Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and traded as low as $36.87. Roche shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 3,414,537 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

