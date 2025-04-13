Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $484.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.27. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

