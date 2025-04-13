Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $178.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.